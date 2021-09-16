KP bans entry of unvaccinated people to CM House

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Wednesday banned the entry of citizens to the CM House and the secretariat who are not vaccinated against Covid-19. A notification was also issued by the provincial government in this regard. As per the notification, all those citizens who have not received Covid-19 jab won’t be allowed to enter the premises of the CM House, CM Secretariat. Yesterday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head, Asad Umar while ruling out the closure of commercial activities had said to slap restrictions on the unvaccinated person. Gradually we will increase restrictions for the unvaccinated persons, he had announced. There would be a complete ban on the working of unvaccinated persons in the educational institutions and the people related to the sector after September 30. No air travel facility for the persons who fail to get fully vaccinated against the pandemic by September 30.













