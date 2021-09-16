ECP controversy

Government-opposition disagreement about the use of electronic voting machines (EVM) in the next election has drawn the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) into the fray for no reason whatsoever and developed into a firestorm that threatens to engulf parliament itself. Since elections are almost always controversial in this country, for one reason or another, and the intention behind introducing EVMs was bringing transparency and fairness into the exercise, all parties should have worked together to make it happen. But they didn’t. All sides, in fact, are guilty of resorting to unparliamentary behaviour, especially as far as some of the accusations that have been hurled in the process go.

For ECP to take a partisan position on the matter, for the railways minister to accuse it of stealing elections and implying that it should be burnt down and for the information minister to back his colleague were all rather undesirable elements in what should have been a very important debate. Now the Commission has decided to serve notices to the two ministers concerned who, if push really comes to shove, will have to present evidence to back their arguments or face penalties which could also include disqualification. And while it is not possible to ascertain the likely winner of this unpleasant exchange just yet, it is pretty clear that the biggest losers will be the ordinary people of Pakistan who count on parliament to legislate in their and the country’s interest.

This is, needless to say, a very sad state of affairs. ECP has already compromised its neutrality, which does not help matters so close to the general election at all. And a very important chance to add some sort of legitimacy to the election process has already gone begging. Once again our politicians have shown that while they are always very eager to be at each other’s throats whenever the situation suits them or their parties, they still haven’t developed the maturity needed to put petty differences aside and work in the interest of the system and the people. That, so far, is the only thing to come out of the efforts to make the voting process more transparent and legitimate.

The fact of the matter is that govt has successfully made the CEC (Chief Election Commissioner) controversial. It has decided to attack his credibility and prove him biased in favour of the opposition. On the other hand, the CEC is also in no mood to back down. He seems ready for a head-on collision. Our history shows that no government official has ever resigned after becoming controversial, so the fight is on between the CEC and the government, which is unhealthy and in bad taste.

The government should have double-checked the CEC’s credentials and political links before appointing him. His career speaks for itself; the prized positions he has held and his relationships with the people who remained at the helm of affairs during Nawaz Sharif’s second tenure as PM, etc. But now it’s too late for the government to do its homework, and an awkward confrontation is very clearly building. *