Fourth wave of COVID-19: Pakistan records major decline in positive cases

ISLAMABAD: According to the statistics shown by NCOC on Wednesday (today) morning 2,714 new cases of Covid-19 were reported, which indicates that Pakistan has been recording a slow decline in its daily COVID-19 cases over the last two days.

According to the NCOC’s latest stats, the national positivity ratio fell to 4.78% in the last 24 hours. Last time, on July 24, the country’s positivity rate was less than 5 percent. 56,733 corona-virus tests were taken in the last 24 hours. This tolls the total number of cases to 1,212,809.

Moreover, in the past 24 hours, another 73 people have died of COVID-19, taking the death toll to 26,938. Whereas, 359,539 people were fully vaccinated. The total recoveries crossed the 1.1 million mark after 10,923 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Vaccine Statistics:

Vaccine administered across Pakistan on 14 Sep: 890,980

Total vaccine administered till now: 70,402,987 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 15, 2021

However, there is a small downward trend in daily numbers, with active cases going under 80,000 for the first time since early August. COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 3,406 new cases reported on average each day.

