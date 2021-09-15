Daily Times

Pakistan name 12 man squad for first ODI

Web Desk

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan today announced their 12-player squad for the first One-Day International against New Zealand, which will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday. The match will start at 1430 local time.

Squad:

Babar Azam (captain)
Shadab Khan (vice-captain)
Fakhar Zaman
Haris Rauf
Hasan Ali
Iftikhar Ahmed
Imam-ul-Haq
Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper)
Saud Shakil
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Usman Qadir
Zahid Mahmood

The second and third ODIs will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on 19 and 21 September, respectively while Gaddafi Stadium will host the T20Is from 25 September to 3 October.

