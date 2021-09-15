Pakistan name 12 man squad for first ODI

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan today announced their 12-player squad for the first One-Day International against New Zealand, which will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday. The match will start at 1430 local time.

Squad:

Babar Azam (captain)

Shadab Khan (vice-captain)

Fakhar Zaman

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Iftikhar Ahmed

Imam-ul-Haq

Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper)

Saud Shakil

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Usman Qadir

Zahid Mahmood

The second and third ODIs will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on 19 and 21 September, respectively while Gaddafi Stadium will host the T20Is from 25 September to 3 October.