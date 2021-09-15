Pakistan name 12 man squad for first ODI

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan today announced their 12-player squad for the first One-Day International against New Zealand, which will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday. The match will start at 1430 local time. Squad: Babar Azam (captain) Shadab Khan (vice-captain) Fakhar Zaman Haris Rauf Hasan Ali Iftikhar Ahmed Imam-ul-Haq Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) Saud Shakil Shaheen Shah Afridi Usman Qadir Zahid Mahmood The second and third ODIs will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on 19 and 21 September, respectively while Gaddafi Stadium will host the T20Is from 25 September to 3 October.