Four solar energy projects to start by March 2022

As many as four solar projects with a cumulative capacity of 250MW have achieved financial closure and will start supplying electricity to the national grid by March next year. Sharing the details, officials of Alternative Energy Development Board told APP that these projects included 100 MW Zhenfa Pakistan New Energy Company Ltd, 50MW each Meridian Energy Pvt Ltd, HND Energy (Pvt) Limited and Helios Power (Pvt) Limited. Similarly, he said six solar projects with total capacity of 380MW had already been operationalised and they were included 100MW each QA Solar Pvt Ltd, Apollo Solar Pakistan Ltd, Crest Energy Pakistan Ltd, Best Green Energy Pakistan Ltd, 18MW Harappa Solar Pvt Ltd and 12 MW AJ Power Pvt Ltd. Meanwhile, eight companies/sugar mills with a cumulative capacity of 259.1MW were generating electricity through biomass and waste. These were included 26.35 MW each JDW Sugar Mills (Unit-II and Unit-III), 62.4 MW Chiniot Power Ltd, 41 MW Layyah Sugar Mills, 30 MW RYK Mills Limited, 36 MW Almoiz Industries Ltd, 22 MW Chanar Energy Limited and 15 MW Hamza Sugar Mill Limited.













