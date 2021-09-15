Bitcoin jumps to $46,557 as cryptos remain bullish

The cryptocurrency market turned bullish on Tuesday amid increasing global acceptance, with the market capitalisation gaining 3.2 percent to reach $2.18 trillion as of 1305 hours GMT.

The price of bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, gained 4.25 percent to reach $46,557. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest cryptocurrency has reached $876 billion.

Likewise, ether (ETH) price went up by 4.30 percent to reach $3,353. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $393.1 billion.

Similarly, XRP price gained 2.09 percent to reach $1.08. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $107.8 billion after this increase.

However, cardano (ADA) price dipped by 0.51 percent to reach $2.39. Its market capitalisation has reached $77.4 billion after this decrease.

On the other hand, dogecoin (Doge) price went 1.57 percent up to reach $0.239. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of doge has reached $31.4 billion.

Meanwhile, the Laos government has approved a pilot programme on the experimental use of cryptocurrency mining and trading in the country for six companies. According to a statement issued by the country’s prime ministers’ office, four construction companies, an IT company and the state-owned JDB bank were granted permission to mine and trade cryptocurrency. The six firms are allowed to conduct transactions using bitcoin and litecoin.