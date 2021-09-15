Pakistan to tour Bangladesh after gap of six years

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced its national cricket team will tour Bangladesh after a gap of six years to play two Tests and three Twenty20 internationals in November. The tour is scheduled right after the T20 World Cup, which begs the question of what happens if either Bangladesh or Pakistan or both make the knockout stages of that tournament. If they do, there will be little time between events for even the customary three-day hotel quarantine for visiting teams. The T20 World Cup is scheduled to conclude on November 14. The Covid-19 pandemic has forced the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to host the recent matches against Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand sides only in Dhaka, with visiting teams showing reluctance to travel outside the capital.

“Pakistan will play two World Test Championship matches soon after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates,” said a PCB media release. Pakistan last toured Bangladesh in 2015. The T20Is will be staged at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla stadium on November 19, 20 and 22. The two teams will then travel to Chittagong for the first of the two Tests at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium from November 26 to 30. The two teams will return to Dhaka to play the final Test, which will start December 4. Pakistan have an immaculate record in Tests against Bangladesh with 10 wins from 11 matches. They also enjoy an impressive record in the T20Is against Bangladesh with 10 wins from 12 matches.

Fixtures:

Nov 19: First T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Nov 20: Second T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Nov 22: Third T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Nov 26-30: First Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong

Dec 4-8: Second Test, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka