Gigi says she is putting mom duties on hold to slay the Met Gala red carpet

American supermodel Gigi Hadid is opening up about what it means to dress up. As the fashion icon, 26, walked the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala in a stunning strapless ivory gown with fiery red hair, she gave her casual mom-attire a break to teach her daughter an important lesson. Speaking to Keke Palmer during the Vogue livestream at fashion’s biggest night, Hadid said she is taking a break from parenting duties for her daughter Khai, whom she shared with singer Zayn Malik. “She’s 1 next week and I feel like I’ve been on mama duty, I’ve been at the farm with her every day in my sweatpants and our matching messy buns. I feel like tonight I’m showing her what it means to dress up and own it and have balance,” said the model. “I think finding that in your life is when you really feel like you’ve stepped into womanhood,” she added. Earlier, during an interview for Harper’s Bazaar’s August 2021 issue, the model shared that she has kept multiple journals from her pregnancy journey. “During my pregnancy, I had one journal that I called my good journal and one journal that I called my bad journal. They weren’t that literal, but one was more for the memories, for Khai,” she shared. “Maybe one day I’ll give her the bad journal just to be real about it,” she added.













