Sindh government releases funds for Umer Sharif’s medical treatment

The Sindh government has released money for the treatment of Umer Sharif who often regarded as one of the greatest comedians in the sub-continent.

The Sindh government has come forward for the treatment of the legendary comedian as the Sindh Finance Department has issued a notification to release Rs 40 million for the treatment of the actor.

The provincial government has also arranged an air ambulance for the 66-year-old who is in a critical condition and is not showing signs of improvement despite continued treatment in Pakistan.

On the other hand, Umer Sharif s wife has expressed anger for spreading photo of the comedian during treatment from the hospital. “It’s so sad to hear and see people sharing private pictures from the hospital. I would like to state and request that just for some likes and share don’t share anything without confirmation Please!,” her wife said in a Facebook post.

“Now the good news! Our beloved Omer has been performing well as per doctors and he is fit to fly through air ambulance. I, Zareen Omer would like to sincerely thank Federal government for doing the visa process as fast as possible and on the other hand would like to thank Sindh government Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Murtaza Wahab and Syed Murad Ali Shah for bearing the expense of Air Ambulance. And also to all the people who sent their best wishes and prayers just because of your prayers Omer is showing improvement. Alhumdulillah. Really thankful to all of you!” Earlier a day. Jawad Umar, son of renowned actor and comedian Umar Sharif, had appealed to the nation for prayers while informing the fans about his father’s critical condition. The legendary comedian’s photo also went viral on social media. Umer Sharif was still in critical condition.