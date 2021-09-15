‘Shang-Chi’ leads North American box office for second week

Disney’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” featuring Marvel’s first leading Asian superhero, reigned supreme atop the North American box office for a second week running, taking in $34.7 million, figures showed Monday. The film – which stars Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu as a former assassin in the shadow of an evil father – has so far earned $144.5 million in US and Canadian theatres, industry tracker Exhibitor Relations said. Bouncing back up to second place was sci-fi comedy “Free Guy” from 20th Century, at $5.8 million. It stars Ryan Reynolds as an everyman bank teller who discovers he’s actually a non-player character in a huge video game. Third place went to one of the week’s new films, horror movie “Malignant,” which earned $5.4 million. Industry analyst David A Gross, who runs Franchise Entertainment Research, called it a “weak opening for a genre that’s held up well during the pandemic.” In fourth place was Universal’s slasher film “Candyman,” a reimagining of the classic 1992 film of the same name.













