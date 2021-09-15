Tahira Kashyap reveals how she fell in love with Ayushmann Khurrana!

As actor Ayushmann Khurrana turned 37 years old on Tuesday, his wife and writer Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of when they were 19 years old.

Tahira also shared a long mushy note for her hubby and confessed that she might not be a big romantic.

In the photo, Ayushmann is wearing a black kurta with gold embroidery. He is also wearing glasses, which is giving him a geeky look. Whereas, Tahira is dressed in a deep blue color suit. The two are smiling for the cameras.

“We were 19! I found you quite cool, with your frames, bike, matching sweaters and mufflers,” wrote Tahira. She continued and revealed what exactly won her over. “But what got my heart was when you held the guitar and sang a song for me.”

The ‘Badhaai Ho’ actor’s wife also praised her husband’s passion for his craft. “You have always been passionate about art and what inspires me is after all these years your innocence and excitement towards work and life remains the same.”

Tahira thanked Ayushmann for being her biggest cheerleader and supporter.

“You have been my biggest confidante and cheer leader. I might not be a big romantic as the goofiness gets the better of me, but I want to tell you that life is amazing with you and I continue learning a lot from you! Happy birthday umm”.

Huma Qureshi, Tisca Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar, Nakuul Mehta, Sonali Bendre and others showered their love in the comment section below. “Cuties yaar,” wrote Bhumi, while Nakuul commented, “Happy birthday, AK”.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are childhood sweethearts. The two got hitched in November 2008 and have two kids – a 9-years-old son Virajveer and a 7-years-old daughter Varushka.

On the work front, Ayushmann has a slew of projects lined up including Doctor G, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Googly, Choti Si Baat, and Anek among others.