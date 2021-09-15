‘Bhoot Police’ becomes the most-watched Bollywood film this festive season!

The horror-comedy Bhoot Police has emerged as the most-watched movie on Disney+ Hotstar as stated by the Ormax report.

It features Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. Helmed by Pavan Kirpalani, produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, the film was released last week digitally on September 10, and within few days of release, it’s been lauded by the audience and entertainment industry.

‘Bhoot Police’ has become the most-watched Hindi movie by millions of people as per the Ormax report. The film has garnered immense love from across the globe and the unique horror-comedy tale is immensely appreciated by the audience.

Bhoot Police stars Saif-Arjun as ghost hunters where Vibhooti is a non-believer and Chiraunji is a believer of Kali Urja aka Evil spirit. The duo brothers set off on a mission with Maya and Kanika to ward off a notorious spirit living in a small town in the mountains. The movie is filled with spooky elements, twists, and turns which will keep you hooked from the first scene!

Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment presents ‘Bhoot Police’, directed by Pavan Kirpalani. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri, and co-produced by Jaya Taurani.

The movie is now streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.