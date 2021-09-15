Met Gala 2021 — Kim Kardashian’s black faceless full-body suit has a Kanye West connect

Kim Kardashian showed up in a black faceless full-body suit and stole the spotlight at the Met Gala 2021. American socialite and reality TV show personality Kardashian completely went undercover as the star arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City with designer Demna Gvasalia wearing Balenciaga shrouds over her face. Kardashian seems to take inspiration from her separated husband Kanye West as he featured himself in a faceless mask in his latest studio album ‘Donda’. After a year off due to COVID, fashion’s biggest event did not disappoint in its glorious return, with celebrities rocking the red carpet in weird and wonderful outfits.













