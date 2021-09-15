Balochistan opp submits no-trust motion against CM

Sixteen opposition members in the Balochistan Assembly on Tuesday submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, demanding that a session be called for a debate on the motion within seven days, a private TV channel reported.

In the no-confidence motion, the opposition members listed four reasons for their move. It stated that there was “extreme disappointment” and unrest in the province, while unemployment and performance of institutions had been badly affected because of Alyani’s “bad governance”. It said Alyani had violated Article 37 (promotion of social justice and eradication of social evils) and 38 (promotion of social and economic well-being of the people) of the Constitution and passed budgets due to which poverty, deprivation and unrest had increased in areas of Balochistan. The public was also feeling unprotected because of increasing incidents of robbery, kidnapping, murder and terrorism, it added. Chief Minister Alyani had also adopted an “extremely non-serious attitude” towards problems related to ensuring fundamental and constitutional rights, the no-confidence motion stated, adding that gas, electricity and water shortages had occurred as a result. The no-confidence motion was signed by 16 MPAs, including opposition leader Malik Sikander Khan, Sanaullah Baloch, Nasrullah Zehri, Asghar Ali Tareen, Zabid Ali Raiki, Younas Aziz Zehri, Akhtar Hussain Langove, Akbar Mengal, Raheem Mengal, Sham Lal, Ahmad Nawa, Shakeela Dehwar, Titus Johnson and Naseer Shahwani.