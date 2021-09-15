Pakistan takes part as country of honour at Beijing Book Fair

Pakistan has participated as the Country of Honour at the 28th Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF) began here at China International Exhibition Centre here on Tuesday.

Over 50 exquisitely-printed Pakistani books, regarding Pakistan’s history, culture, politics, fiction and arts were showcased at Asia’s largest book fair. Over 20 local paintings were also presented. Addressing the opening ceremony, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haq said this year, Pakistan and China are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the both countries.

“It is an honour for Pakistan to participate as the Chief Guest Country in this book fair,” he added. Ambassador Haque said that the pavilions of Pakistan and the Communist Party of China are located simultaneously at the festival which reflects the friendly relations between the two countries.

He said many Pakistani books have been introduced using this platform and added, the exhibition will help introduce Pakistan literature and culture among Chinese people. Ambassador Haque remarked that there is a natural affinity in the literary trends of Pakistan and China.