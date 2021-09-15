Peaceful, fair elections crucial for improving electoral system, says Shibli

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that a peaceful and transparent elections through electronic voting machine (EVM) was crucial for improving electoral system. Talking to a private news channel, he said the dream of developed country could not be materialized without giving modern techniques in electoral system, adding, the government was following a comprehensive programme of promoting information technology and modern knowledge.

Minister for Science said that it was the need of the hour to use technology for improving country’s electoral system. EVM would reduce the human interface and make electoral system more efficient, free and credible, Shibli said. He said that the government was repeatedly asking all stakeholders including opposition and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) before finalization of electronic voting process.

He said that it was ECP’s job to train people about use of EVM and removed all objections in this regard. Criticizing opposition for raising objection on EVM, he said it was not possible to get the results without tested first. “They (opposition are just criticizing the government even without checking the working system of machine,” he said.