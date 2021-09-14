ECP rejects allegations, notices to be issued to Fawad, Swati

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected the allegations and decided to issue notices to Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and Azam Khan Swati for accusations against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), and the commission.

Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati had lashed out at the institution on Friday during a meeting, accusing it of taking bribes to rig polls and saying that such institutions should be “set on fire.” ECP has decided to seek proof backing the accusations by Swati, and Fawad Chaudhry, who termed the chief election commissioner (CEC) a “mouthpiece for the opposition.”

Chaudhry, in reaction to the ECP’s announcement, said that he will give a “detailed response” when gets the notice. “With all due respect for the ECP, if you do not wish to discuss political ongoings, then your conduct should be free of politics,” He tweeted. He added that individuals were not “immune to mistakes”, and that “criticism is done on individuals’ conduct, not on an institution.”

الیکشن کمیشن کا احترام اپنی جگہ لیکن شخصیات کے سیاسی کردار پر بات کرنا پسند نہیں تو اپنا کنڈکٹ غیر سیاسی رکھیں نوٹس آیا تو تفصیلی جواب دیں گے، بحیثئت ادارہ الیکشن کمیشن کی حیثئت مسلمہ ہے لیکن شخصیات غلطیوں سے مبراء نہیں اور تنقید شخصیات کے کنڈکٹ پر ہوتی ہے ادارے پر نہیں ۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 14, 2021

The ECP has also asked for the record from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority as well as all material regarding the standing committee incident and the press conference to be presented before it.