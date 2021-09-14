Witness cross examined in LNG reference against Ex-PM

ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday Defence lawyers cross-examined a NAB witness in the hearing of Liquefied Natural Gas reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others.

Accountability court’s judge Azam Khan heard the LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail, and others. Abbasi and the witness of the National Accountability Bureau appeared in the court hearing today. Abbasi’s lawyer and co-accused Saeed Ahmed completed a cross-examination of prosecution witness Farhan Umar. The court adjourned further hearing of the reference until September 21.

In a previous hearing, the lawyer of Miftah Ismail had completed the cross-examination of a NAB witness Hassan Bhatti. Former PM Abbasi is accused of awarding LNG Terminal-I contract to a firm at Port Qasim Karachi, at excessive rates.