PM Imran Khan to address foreign investors’ concerns on monthly basis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan informed a Chinese delegation, comprising heads of firms, that he would chair a self-review meeting once a month to take stock of their issues and would address them.

Prime Minister said this during his meeting with the delegation on Monday. The premier said that Pakistan’s small-and-medium scale industries can learn a lot from China.

“There is a need to focus on agriculture, fisheries, vegetables and fruits, high-yielding livestock, IT and technology, and small industries. The government will provide all possible facilities to investors,” he said.

Welcoming the delegation, the prime minister said that the government has been pursuing the Ease of Doing Business policy diligently. He said that investors and administrative operations are being facilitated to invest in the country.

The prime minister assured that he would chair a self-review meeting every month to address their issues on a priority basis. He expressed the hope that Pakistani businesses learn a lot from their Chinese counterparts.

“Chinese investment will create employment opportunities in Pakistan and manpower will learn skills,” the prime minister maintained.

The delegation included CEO Easy Prefabricated Homes Pvt. Ltd; CEO La Hee Trading International Pvt. White Lavisation Pvt. Ltd; CEO Zhengbang Agriculture Pakistan Pvt. Ltd; CEO Exit Tech Pvt. Ltd; and CEO Challenge Fashion Pvt. Ltd.

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rang was also present at the meeting. Moreover, the Federal ministers Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Asad Umar, Trade Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant CPEC Khalid Mansoor and senior officials were also present.

The delegation appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s interest in Chinese firms and showed keenness in investing in the country.