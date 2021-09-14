NCOC eases COVID restrictions in 18 districts

ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar announced that after a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, health-related restrictions have been relaxed in 18 out of 24 districts of the country.

He said, while addressing a presser, that the restrictions were slapped in 24 districts across the country. It was done to release the load from the hospitals after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

NCOC head said that the restrictions are being released in 18 out of 24 districts. He added that restrictions will remain in place in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Gujrat and Bannu until September 22.

The minister ruling out the closure of commercial activities said to slap restrictions on the unvaccinated person.

Gradually we will increase restrictions for the unvaccinated persons, he announced. There would be a complete ban on the working of unvaccinated persons in the educational institutions and the people related to the sector after September 30. After September 30, no air travel facility will be granted to the persons who fail to get fully vaccinated against the pandemic.

Unvaccinated people will not be allowed to enter shopping malls after the 30th September deadline. Similarly, no bookings in the guest houses and hotels will be allowed.

He urged the people to get themselves vaccinated against the pandemic. Because it is the only way to return to normal life in current circumstances.

He said that 52 per cent of Islamabad aged over 15 years has been vaccinated against COVID-19.