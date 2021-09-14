WTI crosses $70 mark as supply concerns surge crude prices

Crude oil prices went up for the second straight session on Monday due to supply disruptions in the US Gulf of Mexico following hurricane Ida.

At 1230 hours GMT, Brent, the international benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, gained $0.54 (+0.74 percent) to reach $73.46 a barrel. Similarly, the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached $70.35 a barrel, up by $0.63 (+0.90 percent). The price for Opec Basket was recorded at $71.82 a barrel with 0.88 percent increase, Arab Light was available at $72.95 a barrel with a 2.26 percent increase, while the price of Russian Sokol jumped to $74.09 after gaining 2.18 percent. According to experts, the impact from hurricane Ida will continue to linger on for some time, saying that total crude oil production losses as a result of the storm now amount to slightly more than 22 million barrels and, with output still struggling to recover, this would grow.