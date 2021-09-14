Shehbaz’s stance over PMDA has ‘exposed’ his capabilities

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Monday said Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s resolve of not leaving the sit-in camp till abolishment of PMDA bill has exposed his capabilities. In a tweet, he asked Shehbaz Sharif to keep himself abreast about the prevailing situation before issuing any wrong statement about the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) bill, which has not yet been passed by the parliament. “If no law has been passed yet, how will it abolish,” he questioned. “For God’s sake, Shehbaz Sharif should not read anything else, just read the newspapers before commenting on any issue,” he said, and lamented that such the below average people have become leaders in the country. Separately, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that some media houses were claiming fake news as their right. In a tweet, he said that some media house owners were telling their employees to take bonus along with their salary and quit the job. The minister asked how could the law of protection of ordinary media workers and heavy fines against fake news be against freedom of media. How can false news be a fundamental right, the minister questioned.













