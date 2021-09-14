Iran hands over 315 deportees to Pakistan at Chagai

Iran authorities at the Chagai border on Monday handed over at least 315 Pakistani deportees to Federal Investigation Agency for investigation on their illegal movement across the border. In the changing of hands of the detained deportees, who trespassed into Iran via the border, at least two turned up with Covid positive while being turned over today to Pakistan after their tests were conducted, confirmed FIA. The Covid positive detainees shall be quarantined until they are negative again, said the focal person overseeing the deportations.













