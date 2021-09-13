Balochistan CM directs to expedite work on uplift projects

Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Monday chaired a high level meeting on the progress of new and ongoing development projects for the current financial year 2021-22.

Provincial Ministers including Mir Arif Jan Muhammad Hasani, Mir Umar Khan Jamali, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai, Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Hafiz Abdul Basit, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Asfandyar Khan, Secretary Finance Abdul Rehman Buzdar, Secretary Communications Zahid Saleem, Secretary Building Ghulam Ali Baloch, Director General Public Relations Prince Farhat Ahmadzai and Chief Engineer Communications Department Dr Sajjad Baloch among others attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting, the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Planning and Development said the development program for the current financial year included 155 development schemes of PDWP and 2131 development projects of DSC while 1731 development schemes have been approved by the relevant forums.

He also briefed the meeting regarding 184 priority development schemes of the current financial year. Secretary Communication and Works (C&W) Zahid Saleem informed the meeting that there were a total of 859 development schemes including 23 of PDW projects and 513 projects for DSC saying works of 158 projects were being continued in the area while 235 schemes were included in new development projects.