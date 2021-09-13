KP cabinet approves housing scheme for deserving people

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet Monday given approval for a housing scheme to allot three and half marlas plots to deserving people of the province. The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was given a detailed briefing on a working plan under which three and half marla plots would be allotted to less privileged people having monthly income less than Rs 50,000 per month with a return plan of ten years.

Special Assistant to CM Kamran Bagash told a media briefing that the federal government would give a subsidy of Rs 300,000 on each plot. The cabinet while giving approval of the project, directed housing, revenue and local government departments to start execution plan on 187 Kanals estate land initially in Charsadda district. He said a high-level cabinet committee was constituted during the meeting to identify estate land for housing schemes in other districts of the province.

Bangash said that the government has directed 29 departments to submit their rules and regulations for approval before the provincial cabinet within one month.

Giving details about the decisions, he said that the provincial cabinet gave approval to amendment in KAPRA Act to include lease and disposal of land in the act. He said amendments in rules of Small Industries Development Board were also part of the agenda before the cabinet.

The Chief Minister directed SIDB and Khyber Paktunkhwa Economic Zone Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) to develop coordination for establishing small economic zones alongwith medium and large economic zones.

The cabinet deferred agenda item regarding Medical Relief Endowment Fund for Kidney and Liver transplant as the facilities were already given under Sheat Insaf Card scheme, however it directed health department to present in next cabinet meeting after more rationalization.

He said cabinet also discussed construction of four mega hospitals in Peshawar, Malakand, Manshera and DI Khan with assistance of International Finance Corporation of World Bank.

The cabinet constituted a committee comprising of Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra, Minister Labour Shaukat Yousafzai, Minister for Science and Information Technology Atif Khan and Law Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan to give briefing to the Cabinet in next meeting on the project. The cabinet decided to hold local government elections in the phases as the Election Commission had already mentioned it difficult to hold elections on such a large scale in one go. It decided to hold Neighborhood and Village Council elections of local government in the first phase, followed by Tehsil and City Government elections on non-party basis. The cabinet constituted a committee to look into the matters and holding discussion with Election Commission in this regard.

The cabinet also gave approval to release wheat supply to flour mills by October 1 and also approved one billion rupees supplementary grant for schools in earthquake affected areas.

KICHCH: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities concerned to complete the first phase of the ongoing project of Khyber Institute of Child Health and Children Hospital (KICHCH) by June next year.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held the previous day to review the progress on the establishment of Khyber Institute of Child Health and Children’s Hospital. He described the project of Khyber Institute of Child Health and Children Hospital as important for people of the province. He said the provincial government should ensure the provision of financial resources for the completion of this important project of public welfare.

Provincial Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Health Secretary Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Hospital Director Hayatabad Medical Complex Dr Shehzad Akbar and other concerned officials attended the meeting. Briefing the meeting about the progress of the project, it was informed that 90 percent of the construction work of the project had been completed and the first phase of the project would be completed by June 2022.

While the second phase would be completed by December 2022, the third phase of the project would be completed by June 2023.