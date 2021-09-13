COAS for remaining vigilant against hybrid threats

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Corps Headquarters Karachi on Monday. COAS was given detailed update on operational preparedness, training regime and administrative matters of the Corps.

He was apprised on prevalent internal security situation in the province, especially the Army and Pakistan Rangers’ efforts to assist other law enforcement agencies in maintaining law and order. COAS emphasised to guard effectively against hybrid threats in view of latest developments in the region and the need to respond collectively with the whole of nation approach.

COAS was also briefed on multifaceted assistance being rendered by Army for the implementation of Karachi Transformation Plan( KTP), a critical mega initiative underway to uplift Pakistan’s biggest metropolis, Karachi, through various developmental projects in the aftermath of Karachi urban flooding in August last year.

COAS appreciated Karachi Corps for all out support to civil administration ensuring timely and efficient action on key projects of KTP.

COAS also visited Khatoon-e- Pakistan Government Girls School Karachi. The army chief praised school administration for providing state of the art facilities and high standard of education for under privileged girl students at par with any modern education system of the day.

Later, COAS also interacted with families of martyrs of Army, Pakistan Rangers Sindh, other LEAs incl intelligence, Sindh Police, ANF and ASF. COAS spent time with them and inquired about their well being. COAS directed the formation to take all necessary measures for welfare of martyrs’ families.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, Commander Karachi Corps.