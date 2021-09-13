NUST holds ‘High Achiever Awards’ ceremony

To celebrate and pay tribute to Nustians proving their mettle at various national and international competitions and fora, National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) arranged a virtual High Achiever Awards ceremony that was streamed on NUST’s official digital media platforms (YouTube and Facebook) on Monday.

Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, was the chief guest at the occasion. He complimented students for their meritorious accomplishments in a multitude of top-tier academic and co-curricular competitions and activities.

He said all excelling students are the pride of NUST and have brought prestige and recognition to the institution. He also hailed students who could not earn any position as resilient and adept individuals, and wished them luck in future endeavours by virtue of their merits.

Urging them to continue emulating the institutional legacy of excellence, he reiterated his commitment to facilitate any initiative aimed at honing the academic, professional and leadership abilities of students.

Some of the most prestigious honours and awards conferred on students during the preceding year included: Harram Khan got recognition on Dean’s List at UGRAD exchange programme to the University of Minnesota; M Adeel Samar stood tall amongst top 10 finalists from around the world at Airlangga Flatten the COVID-Curve competition at Surabaya, Indonesia and was also awarded fully funded Amerta Scholarship; Suniya Tanveer attended fully funded Semester Exchange at University of Wyoming, US, and secured CGPA 4.00; and Roha Ashfaq clinched the national Unilever Talent Hunt award.