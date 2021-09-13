EFU Life wins Brand of the Year Award

EFU Life Assurance Limited, the leading private life insurance provider in the country, has been conferred with ‘Brand of the Year Award 2020’ for the Best Life Insurance Company by The Brands Foundation. The company has been awarded this title 9 times.

Brand of the Year Award is a distinctive and premier recognition for a brand recognised as a champion in its industry category based on current year market standing and consumer preference. It honours only that single brand in each category every year which dominantly led through all the levels of selection criteria.

EFU Life is pioneer of the unit linking concept in Pakistan and has always been at the forefront of groundbreaking innovations in products, technology and services with an Insurer Financial Strength rating of AA+ (Outlook: Stable) by VIS.

The company is committed to building on to the brand and providing comprehensive accessible and affordable insurance plans to meet the diverse needs of individuals through different stages of their life.