IMC bags Consumer Choice Award for Toyota Yaris

Indus Motor Company (IMC) has bagged the Consumer Choice Award 2021, for the highest selling sedan in Pakistan, Toyota Yaris, and for showing outstanding results throughout the year.

The award was presented at a ceremony held at Karachi by Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin UI Haque, while Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also graced the event with his presence.

IMC Chief Executive, Ali Asghar Jamali expressed his views on the occasion, saying, “By the grace of the Almighty, it has been a successful yearand, we are pleased to have maintained our position as the industry’s topautomobile manufacturer. Only a year into the launch, the Toyota Yaris, has wooed customers and earned itself the badge of the #1 selling sedan in the country.”

He added, “IMC has, and always will be devoted to the Pakistani market and to our customers whose interest and confidence in our products and services is rapidly increasing every year. Our mainstay has been Toyota’s Customer First principle, which has resulted in our dedication to quality, technology, and innovation, as well as providing the finest possible services to our customers.”

One of the primary goals of the Yaris has been to provide consumers with a Toyota at an accessible price. The model meets all the environment regulations; it is more fuel efficient and effectively reduces air pollution. It offers environment-friendly motoring experience with cutting edge eco technology.