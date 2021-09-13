Hundreds of lawyers belonging to PLF set to join PTI

Hundreds of lawyers belonging to the People’s Lawyers Forum (PLF) are ready to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, sources familiar with the development said on Monday. The announcement will be made during the upcoming Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Sindh. Well-informed sources said hundreds of lawyers of the People’s Lawyers Forum (PLF) are ready to join PTI and in this regard, a delegation led by Mustafa Mahesar had meetings with Governors of Sindh and Punjab. Sources said that the announcement of joining PTI will be made on the arrival of the Prime Minister in Sindh. In this regard, matters were settled between the lawyers and the country’s ruling party. Sources further added that the lawyers would announce their joining at the district level and a convention of the lawyers of the province would be organized by the premier. On the other hand, it has been learnt that another important personality of Sindh is likely to join PTI. In this regard, matters were settled between the political figure and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.













