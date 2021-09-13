Anil responds to trolls who call him and Sonam ‘shameless’

Actor Anil Kapoor is the latest guest on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, ‘Pinch 2’. The show is a platform for celebrities to react to online trolling. In the promo of an upcoming episode of ‘Pinch 2’, the Mr India actor can be seen reacting to comments from trolls on him and his daughter-actress Sonam Kapoor for doing ‘anything for money’. In the new clip of the show, host Arbaaz Khan is seen telling Anil about some of the meanest comments people have made about him on social media. Arbaaz showed Anil a rude comment about him and his daughter Sonam Kapoor, which read, “I think father and daughter are shameless. They can do anything for money.” Anil, however, had a calm reply. “Agar unhoney aisa comment kiya hai to vo sayad burey mood me they, ya dukhi they,” he said. Sonam is Anil’s eldest child with wife Sunita Kapoor. They also have two other children, daughter Rhea Kapoor and son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor.













