Priyanka Chopra on reviews suggesting she ‘didn’t speak the truth’ in Unfinished

Priyanka Chopra caught everyone’s attention with her memoir Unfinished. While the actor shed light on her journey, from growing up in India and the US, from Miss India to Miss World and to becoming a Hollywood star, she chose to not drop names. When the actor was recently asked if she was tempted to reveal people’s identities in the book, she denied it, adding that her book is about her and not others. Speaking at a literary festival, Priyanka said, “It is no one else’s story but mine. It says Priyanka’s Memoir, right, so my story. It’s actually really funny. I read a few reviews that said that ‘oh it wasn’t, she didn’t speak the truth about things like that.’ I was like, ‘oh so basically you wanted a gossip brag in my book. You wanted it to be a tell-all.’ I’m not Stardust.” “That’s the thing, I’m really grateful that my book is a no. 1 bestseller around the world without it being salacious because I don’t respond to that, I’m not that person,” she said.













