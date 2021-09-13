Brendan Taylor to retire from international cricket

HARARE: Zimbabwe’s Brendan Taylor has decided to call time on his 17-year career. The 34-year-old former captain and one of the most recognisable cricketers from his country will play his final match on Monday, against Ireland. Taylor made his debut for Zimbabwe in 2004 and has since risen to become one of the mainstays of the side. He did his best work in ODI cricket, scoring 6677 runs from 204 matches, which leaves him tantalisingly close to becoming Zimbabwe’s highest run-getter in the format. He already stands leagues ahead of any Zimbabwean with 11 ODI hundreds. Taylor made the announcement on Instagram on Sunday. Taylor first captained the team between 2011 and 2014, before stepping in to fill the role again earlier this year. He was Zimbabwe’s leading run-scorer at the 2015 World Cup, but left the national set-up following the tournament for a three-season spell as a Kolpak signing in county cricket with Nottinghamshire. He walks away with 2320 runs from 34 Test matches and 934 runs from 45 T20Is.













