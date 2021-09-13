Challengers and Strikers register comfortable victories in Pakistan Cup

KARACHI: Challengers and Strikers recorded comprehensive victories over Blasters and Dynamites in the Pakistan Cup for Women’s One-Day Tournament at the Oval Academy Ground and National Stadium, Karachi on Monday. Waheeda Akhtar starred with the ball as Challengers dismissed Blasters for 59 in 31.2 overs at the Oval Academy Ground. Waheeda who opened the bowling took four wickets for 11 runs in a match winning nine-over spell. She found great support from Anoosha Nasir, Saba Nazir and Syeda Masooma Zahra who all took two wickets each as Blasters were sent packing for a low score.

Challengers chased down the target in 21 overs with Sidra Amin and Iram Javed contributing 25 and 18 unbeaten runs respectively. Waheeda was named player of the match.

Over at the National Stadium, Strikers recorded a thumping 65-run win over Dynamites. Batting first, Strikers posted 237 for eight in their allotted 50 overs. Opener Ayesha Zafar top-scored with 65 off 66 balls, her innings included nine fours. Kainat Imtiaz contributed 57 off 73 balls, the Strikers captain hit five fours in her innings. Ghulam Fatima and Maham Tariq took two wickets each. Dynamites were bowled out for 172 runs in reply in 43.2 overs. Captain Muneeba Ali scored 51 off 70 balls (five fours, one six). Aliya Riaz (29) and Maham Tariq (24) were the only other batters to make significant contributions as Strikers bowlers took wickets at regular intervals. Player of the match Tooba Hassan took four wickets for 28 runs from her leg-breaks, Fatima Khan took two wickets for 10 runs in her four overs.

Scores in Brief:

1: Challengers beat Blasters by six wickets

Blasters 59 all out, 31.2 overs (Sidra Nawaz 19; Waheeda Akhtar 4-11, Anoosha Nasir 2-6, Saba Nazir 2-8, Syeda Maso0ma Zahra 2-16) VS Challengers 60 for 4, 21 overs (Sidra Amin 25 not out, IramJaved 18 not out; Nida Dar 3-16)

Player of the match: Waheeda Akhtar.

2: Strikers beat Dynamites by 65 runs

Strikers 237 for 8, 50 overs (Ayesha Zafar 65, KainatImtiaz 57; Ghulam Fatima 2-30, Maham Tariq 2-47) VS Dynamites 172 all out, 43.2 overs (Muneeba Ali 51, Aliya Riaz 29, Maham Tariq 24; Tooba Hassan 4-28, Fatima Khan 2-10)

Player of the match: Tooba Hassan.