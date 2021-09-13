Garcia, Lowry, Poulter named as Europe’s Ryder Cup wild cards

LONDON: European captain Padraig Harrington selected Sergio Garcia, Shane Lowry and Ian Poulter as his Ryder Cup wild cards on Monday. Harrington’s three picks left no room for Justin Rose in the group to face the United States at Whistling Straits from September 24-26. World number one Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Paul Casey, Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger had already qualified automatically for the team. Wiesberger’s tie for 20th in the PGA Championship on Sunday saw the Austrian secure a Ryder Cup debut. England’s Rose was in sparkling form at the PGA Championship himself, eagling the 18th in a final round of 65 to finish in a tie for sixth. But it was not enough to convince Harrington that he deserved a seat on the plane to the States. Europe are the defending champions after beating the Americans at Le Golf National in France in 2018.

Speaking about Garcia’s inclusion, Harrington admitted the Spaniard’s experience would be crucial. “He is a leader. He loves match play. He gets the job done, he has the most points in the Ryder Cup and I am expecting a few more this time around,” he said. Harrington expects Lowry to rise to the occasion as well in his first taste of the Ryder Cup. “He is a rookie but nobody thinks of him as a rookie. He’s a major champion, a World Golf Championship winner,” he said. “If I’ve picked a rookie it’s probably because they have delivered twice to get in the team.” As for Poulter, who will be playing in his seventh Ryder Cup, Harrington said: “He is undefeated in singles. He lifts himself, he lifts his partners, he lifts the team. He has played great all year.”