TECNO’s upcoming Powerhouse POVA 2 promises an incredible user experience

2021 has been TECNO’s year, as the next-generation smartphone brand has released exceptional smartphones of all ranges this year. From budget-friendly devices to flagship smartphones, the brand has been at the top of its game. Now, TECNO has excited fans nationwide with the upcoming launch of their latest gaming device, POVA 2. This latest device is “Powered to Win” with an extraordinary gaming experience of a 7000mAh battery and so much more.



POVA 2 is the latest edition of the gaming POVA series from TECNO which has been popular among fans and gamers alike. The POVA 2 comes with striking hardware and software features catering to the young generation’s demands. Despite having a massive battery, the phone has a sleek and sophisticated design so that it matches every style perfectly! Equipped with a mighty 7000mAh battery that comes with an 18W Dual IC charger, this new phone is a powerhouse. You can now play heavy games like Fortnight and PUBG without worrying about running out of battery.



Moreover, the 6.9” Dot-in-Display and 180Hz refresh rate of POVA 2 gives you the smoothest display, making the phone a perfect gaming device. The ET game Engine, Game Voice Changer, and Magic Button among other incredible features will give you a real gaming experience. That is not all, as the phone comes with a powerful MediaTek Helio G85 Gaming Processor, a triple 48MP back camera, an 8MP front camera, and a 6+128GB storage capacity so you can store unlimited portraits, games, and much more.



The best part is that you don’t need to wait any longer, POVA 2 is available for pre-bookings on Daraz till 14 September. So, rush out and visit their website to order your latest gaming partner now!

