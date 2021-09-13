Provinces recommend online registration of Madrassahs

Governments of all the four Provinces have sent their recommendations to the Ministry of Interior concerning the online registration of religious seminaries and the introduction of a single curriculum in these institutions.

While the seminaries’ heads have rejected the idea of introducing a single curriculum and insisted on having a separate curriculum.

According to the reports, the provincial governments have also suggested to the Centre, to include the introduction of a visa policy for the religious seminaries’ students and to bound these institutions to have bank accounts.