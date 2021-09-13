Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin arrange grand reception event

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram who got married on Friday night, arranged their glorious valima ceremony on Sunday. Both love birds amazed the people by their stunning looks. Minal khan wore the full embellished maxi from head to toe with a long tail dupatta along with elegant diamond jewellery which was gifted by her husband whereas, Ahsan Mohsin donned a black suit paired with maroon tie.

Both husband and wife looked straight out of a fairytale. In a glimpse from the event both were spotted all smiles while posing. In another adorable video, cute princess Amal was spotted helping her aunt Minal with her wedding dress as both walked together on the stage. Aiman Khan also looked fantastic and gorgeous in a long tea-pink frock.

On the other hand, the venue decor, as seen in the videos, is themed white with Ahsan and Minal’s name printed on the stage. The events that were started from engagement, mayyon, dholki, nikah came to an end at valima. Pictures and videos of the functions are still circulating on social media and everyone praising the couple with well wishes for their life ahead.