Ramiz Raja becomes the 36th PCB chairman after elections held today

ISLAMABAD: The 36th election for the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) held in Lahore today. After elections, Ramiz Raja has now officially taken the charge of PCB.

Sheikh Azmat Saeed, the ex PCB’s Election Commissioner, supervised the election and chaired the special meeting to elect the PCB Chairman. Earlier, Imran Khan had nominated Ramiz Raja as the new PCB chairman and therefore it was believed that he would win the election unopposed.

Aasim Wajid Jawad, Alia Zafar, Asad Ali Khan, Arif Saeed, Javed Kureishi, Ramiz Raja and Wasim Khan are members of the BoG and attended the special meeting to elect the new PCB chairman.

After the elections, the newly-elected PCB chairman Ramiz Raja thanked the selectors for believing in him. He said, “I am thankful to all of you for electing me as the PCB Chairman and look forward to working with you to ensure Pakistan cricket continues to thrive and grow stronger, both on and off-the-field.”

“One of my key focuses will be to help introduce in the Pakistan men’s cricket team the same culture, mind-set, attitude and approach that once made Pakistan one of the most feared cricket playing nations,” he added.

He further said: “Obviously, as a former cricketer, my other priority will be to look into the welfare of our past and present cricketers. The game has and will always be about the cricketers and, as such, they deserve more recognition and respect from their parent institution.”

Following the COVID-19 Protocols, only reporters and correspondents who are fully vaccinated and have immunization certificates were allowed to attend the media conference.

Cricketers should focus on cricket despite changes in the PCB

On September 7, Ramiz Raja organized a meeting with the cricketers and asked them to don’t pay attention to the changes in the PCB and focus on their cricket.

During a meeting held at the National High-Performance Center in Lahore, Raja told the players about his plans to lead Pakistani cricket more effectively.

Interim coaches Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq also attended the meeting.