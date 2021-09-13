‘Imran Khan only national leader,’ believes Asad Umar; Shehbaz congratulates PML-N

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Federal Minister Asad Umar says the cantonment board elections have proved that PTI is the only majority party in the country. He asserted that Imran Khan is the only national leader.

In a statement on Twitter, after the polls wrapped up and unofficial results were in, the federal minister tweeted. He said that the PTI won either the highest or second-highest seats in every province in the cantonment board elections.

He said that the PML-N could not get any seat in Balochistan and came in fifth place in Sindh. The PPP got no seat in Punjab and Balochistan and came third in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Shehbaz congratulates PML-N candidates.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif congratulated his party’s leaders on their success in the cantonment elections.

According to a statement attributed to the PML-N president on Twitter, he called up the leaders of the party and expressed his appreciation for them. He praised the members, leaders, workers, voters and supporters for their hard work that led to victory.

Shehbaz said that by the grace of God, the success the party achieved is the result of people’s trust and hope in PML-N and its politics.

He congratulated the entire nation and the successful candidates.

He assured the masses that PML-N would do all it takes to meet their expectations. It will use an effective strategy and strong conviction to start a new era in politics.