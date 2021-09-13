Business friendly environment key to strong economy: MCCI

President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Khawaja Salahuddin Sunday said coordination and cooperation between traders and departments should be improved to promote business activities. He said this while talking to Collector Customs Imran Ahmed Chaudhary. Some other known businessmen also accompanied him. He said that friendly environment was the key to success as it helped to restore traders’ confidence and similarly it would also help reduce illegal imports and exports. “All imports and exports will be done in a very transparent manner keeping in view the legal requirements which is subject to the positive attitude of the Customs officials,” he added. The government was trying its best to promote ease of doing business facility, however, the implementation of this approach was binding on all government, semi-government and private entities to improve results, said MCCI President.













