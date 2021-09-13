LCCI calls for facilitating exports to new markets

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has demanded of the government to facilitate exports to new markets to overcome widening import-export gap. In a press statement, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that the second month of the current financial year had witnessed a rise of 133 percent increase in trade deficit, driven largely by increase in the imports compared to exports. They said the government should take concrete measures to jack-up exports to overcome the trade deficit. They said that Pakistan’s most favourite export markets had been Europe, North America and Gulf States.













