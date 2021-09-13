In a first, leading Italian design house to enter Pakistani real estate market

A UAE-based real estate giant has announced collaboration with leading Italian design house, Versace ceramics and Gardenia Orchidea for the $30-Million One Canal Road, luxury residential scheme in Downtown Lahore.

Diyar Homes – the UAE based real estate giant, has unveiled its collaboration was announced in a closed-door press conference at the prestigious Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane in London with the flooring and walls at One Canal Road to be powered by Versace ceramics, a first of its kind in Lahore.

Commenting on the collaboration, the Co-Founder of Diyar Homes Zeeshaan Shah said that it is an honour for us to be bringing a company of this stature to our project in Pakistan.

“We have worked with Versace Ceramics and Gardenia Orchidea on our international projects and now to bring them to Pakistan is a testament to the new levels of luxury One Canal Road will introduce to Lahore,” he said.

He said that under the current design scheme at One Canal Road, Diyar is looking at a record breaking 40,000 square feet+ of amenity space including a majestic 6500 square feet lobby entrance with 28 feet high ceilings, which will all be finished in the finest Italian Versace ceramics.

“This level of finishing and amenities are usually only found in the world’s most luxury hotels and that is the lifestyle we’re introducing to residential real estate,” he said and added that Diyar Homes is looking at real estate in it’s true essence through the prism of lifestyle.

“What is the function of good real estate, it improves standards of living and this customer centric approach is at the very forefront of our development process. When starting a project the first question we ask ourselves is how can this project change people’s lives. Then by leveraging our international development expertise and global network of leading development consultants with the utmost attention to detail, we look to not only raise standards of living but create lifestyles,” he concluded.

Representing Versace Ceramics and Gardenia Orchidea on the day Business Development Director Francesco Lanno said that after previously working with Diyar on their projects in the UAE and London it is now an honour to be working with them on One Canal Road, a first of it’s kind development in Pakistan.

“At Gardenia we look to develop long-term collaborations with likeminded and design conscious luxury developers and I’m certain our global collaboration with Diyar Homes will continue to gain strength as they now roll out their super luxury developments across Pakistan and internationally,” he said.