Bitcoin crosses $46,000 as crypto market cap hits $2.21t

The cryptocurrency market snapped the two-day losing streak on Sunday, with the market capitalisation gaining 2.1 percent to reach $2.21 trillion as of 1235 hours GMT. The price of bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, gained0.88 percent to reach $46,053. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest cryptocurrency reached $866.4 billion. Likewise, ether (ETH) price jumped by 3.55 percent to reach $3,442. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $403.4 billion. However, XRP inched down by losing 0.02 percent to reach $1.11. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $110.6 billion after this decrease. Following suit, cardano (ADA) shed 3 percent to reach $2.68. Its market capitalisation has reached $86.6 billion after this decrease. On the other hand, dogecoin (Doge) price inched up by 0.27 percent to reach $0.247. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of doge has reached $32.3 billion. Meanwhile, the parliament in Kyiv has passed legislation determining the rules for crypto-related operations in Ukraine. The law “On Virtual Assets” recognises cryptocurrencies as intangible goods while denying them the status of legal tender.













