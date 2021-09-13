An evening with Olympic gold medallist Laeeq Ahmad

LAHORE: Olympic gold medallist (1968) Laeeq Ahmed was the chief guest in the latest of ‘Meet a Hockey Stalwart’ series organised by Pakistan’s former international Zahid Peerzada.As before, many former hockey stars and lovers of the game were present at the lawns of the Golf and Country Club Lahore.Prominent among them were Laeeq’s 1968 Olympics captain Dr Tariq Aziz, Saeed Khan and Rana Ehsanullah (both 1978 World Cup winners), and former international athlete Pervaiz Saeed Mir. The guests prayed for another member of the 1968 Pakistan team Jahangir Butt who passed away a few days back. Laeeq, the speedy inside left of his time, reminisced about the hockey memories: “The first international call came in 1965 and I regularly gained selection for Pakistan till 1969. The highlight of my career was of course the Mexico Olympics gold medal. I am also an Asian Games silver medallist (1966). In the early 1970s, first some family commitments and then an injury kept me away from international hockey.”

In the 1972 Olympics, the Pakistan team were banned for misbehavior during the medal ceremony. For the 1973 World Cup, Pakistan had to raise a new side. It mainly comprised new players but some veterans still active on the domestic circuit were also recalled. Laeeq was one of them. “That second-string side from Pakistan performed outstandingly. We made it to the semi-finals where India beat us 1-0. West Germany also defeated us by the same score in the 3rd position match. With three goals, I was the team’s joint-second top scorer. Since retirement from Pakistan Customs in 2005, I am engaged in my personal automobile parts business in Karachi.” Later, Laeeq cut a cake with the inscription, ‘An evening with Laeeq Ahmed’.