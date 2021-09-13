Board of Governors meeting to elect new PCB chairman today

LAHORE: A special meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) will take place at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore on Monday (today) at 11:00am to elect the 36th chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in place of Ehsan Mani, who completed his three-year tenure last month. PCB Election Commissioner retired Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed will conduct the election and preside over the special meeting. Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja is most likely to be elected as the chairman for the next three years. Ramiz along with Asad Ali Khan are two nominees of the PCB’s patron-in-chief Prime Minister Imran Khan. On previous occasion, Imran – when he was in the opposition – was against the policy of PCB chairman being a Prime Minister’s nominee and yet nominated Mani as PCB chairman. This time he had followed the same policy and nominated Asad and Ramiz.

Interestingly, Asad was also nominated last time along with Mani. Currently, out of total 10 members of the Board of Governors, seven are available for the election – AasimWajid Jawad, Alia Zafar, Asad Ali Khan, Arif Saeed, JavedKurieshi, Ramiz and PCB chief executive Wasim Khan – while the remaining three from the Provincial Cricket Associations are yet to be elected yet, a major flaw during Ehsan’s tenure. Meanwhile, the elected PCB chairman will address a news conference later on Monday afternoon.