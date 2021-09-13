Salisbury, Krawczyk lift US Open mixed doubles title

NEW YORK: Britain’s Joe Salisbury completed a US Open doubles double on Saturday, partnering with American Desirae Krawczyk to win the US Open mixed doubles final. Salisbury and Krawczyk defeated Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos and El Salvador’s Marcelo Arevalo 7-5, 6-2 to capture the crown in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Salisbury, who paired with American Rajeev Ram to win the men’s doubles crown on Friday, became the first man to capture both doubles crowns on the New York hardcourts since American Bob Bryan in 2010. “It has been such an incredible couple of weeks,” Salisbury said. “It has been so much fun. To come away with two titles, I couldn’t have even dreamt that. To win the title with Des is amazing.” It’s the third straight Slam mixed doubles title for Krawczyk, who paired with Salisbury to capture the French Open trophy and joined Britain’s Neal Skupski to beat Salisbury and Britain’s Harriet Dart in the Wimbledon mixed doubles final. She becomes the first man or woman to win three consecutive Slam mixed doubles titles since India’s Mahesh Bhupathi swept the 2005 Wimbledon and US Open and 2006 Australian Open crowns.













