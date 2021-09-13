Don’t get stuck on what used to be: Sameera Reddy

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy recently shared a motivational post on body positivity and fitness. On Friday, the actress asked her followers to not get caught up in how they used to look. She also told them that people may judge each other but one doesn’t need to fall prey to that. The ‘One Two Three’ actress shared a now-and-then picture of her and penned a thoughtful caption with it. She wrote, “Do you keep comparing yourself to what you were before? The healthiest thing you can do for your body and soul is to redefine and not get stuck on what used to be . The world will still judge but you don’t need to fall prey to that. Move forward. Don’t look back #imperfectlyperfect This fitness Friday I want to stay positive and thank my body for giving me so much support #selflove #healing #bodypositive #fitness #fitnessmotivation #realmotherhood #fitnessfriday #letsdothis.” Sameera Reddy is known for regularly posting on fitness and body positivity on social media.













