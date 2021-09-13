Saif Ali Khan has got ‘nothing to do with Go Goa Gone 2’

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan says he is no longer associated with the Go Goa Gone franchise as a producer. Khan, who also starred in the 2013 Hindi-language zombie black-comedy film, backed the movie along with Dinesh Vijan and Sunil Lulla of Eros international.

Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, Go Goa Gone follows three men – played by Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari – whose holiday to Goa turns out to be a zombie nightmare.

In the movie, Khan played the role of Boris, a Russian mafioso-turned-zombie hunter who is originally from Delhi. Asked about the status of the film’s sequel, the 51-year-old actor told PTI, “I don’t know about Go Goa Gone 2. I’ve got nothing to do with it anymore. I sold all the rights and moved on from that sort of thing.”

In an interview last year, Vijan said the plot of Go Goa Gone 2 will centre around aliens, unlike its predecessor which was a comedy about zombies.

“Zombie element won’t be there, we are doing it with aliens. The world will be similar like the same emotion, same comic timing, like stoner comedy, but a new journey.

We just need to give every actor, who was there in the first part, a little more like a 2.0 version and bring something new,” Vijan had told.

Up next for Khan is the remake of the 2019 Tamil blockbuster Vikram Vedha, in which he will be teaming up with Hrithik Roshan. Their last outing was the romantic-drama Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, which was released in 2002. “I have seen the original Vikram Vedha and I am very excited about shooting it with Hrithik for this new film,” he said. The shoot for Vikram Vedha is expected to begin from November.