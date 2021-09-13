Taliban regime faces recognition challenge

The Taliban’s Islamic Emirate has ignored appeals for the establishment of an inclusive government. The Taliban leaders insist their new cabinet is “inclusive” and that there is no space for those faces who had been part of the governments over the past 20 years. No one will accept the Taliban’s notion of an inclusive government.

The Taliban have restored the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” despite opposition by the United Nations Security Council. Taliban authorities have removed Afghanistan’s National Flag from the Presidential Palace and hoisted their flag atop the palace. The Taliban social media handlers have posted photographs of Sheikh Maulvi Haibtullah with the title of “Ameer-ul-Momineen” or commander of faithful. Restoration of the Islamic Emirate could be the second major hurdle in the world’s recognition of the Taliban government. The takeover of capital Kabul and most parts of Afghanistan including Panjshir, the last stronghold of the anti-Taliban resistance movement, militarily could be seen as another stumbling block for several countries to accord recognition to the Taliban regime. The world will also wait to assess if the Taliban honour their commitment on guarantees to stop foreign militant groups including al-Qaeda from using the Afghan soil against the US and its allies.

Pakistan, which is one of the three countries, had recognized the Taliban previous government (1996-2001) but it seems the country is not in hurry to recognize the Taliban government and will wait what friendly countries and others will do. Others were Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Qatar, which is considered as the only country very close to the Taliban, has not yet given any indications to recognize the Taliban. Qatar is the first country to send its foreign minister to Afghanistan on Sunday (Sept. 12) to meet the Taliban leaders. The Taliban officials said Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani held talks with the Taliban leaders at the presidential palace in Kabul. Earlier the Qatari foreign minister travelled to Pakistan, Turkey and Iran for talks on Afghanistan. The issue of women and minorities are also important issues for the Western nations. The Taliban have not inducted any woman in the cabinet. There is no representation of Hazara Shiites in the cabinet.

The deposed government is also legally intact as Ashraf Ghani has not yet resigned as the president and his first vice-president Amrullah Saleh declared himself as the acting president.